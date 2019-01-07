JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker gets bigger sound, better battery life, USB-C at CES 2019

David Carnoy/CNET

Lay the JBL Flip 5 next to last year's Flip 4 like I did at this year's CES in Las Vegas and you'll notice that the Flip 5 looks pretty similar but is slightly bigger than its predecessor. That increased size has allowed JBL's engineers to equip the Flip 5 with a larger battery and more power so that it delivers a little bigger sound. It also now has USB-C charging for quicker battery charging.

Like its predecessor, the JBL Flip 5 is fully waterproof, has a buillt-in microphone for speakerphone calls and comes in multiple color options. It'll ship this spring for $100 and should gradually come down in price over the course of the year.

I'll have a full review shortly before it hits stores.

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Flip 5 key features

Wireless Bluetooth streaming: Wirelessly connect to any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth



Built-in 4800mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12 hours of continuous playtime



IPX7 Waterproof: Can be fully submersed in water

Improved bass performance

USB-C charging

Built-in speakerphone allows you to take calls with the touch of a button

Price: $100

Shipping this spring

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Now playing: Watch this: Some of the most anticipated tech for 2019

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.