Lay the JBL Flip 5 next to last year's Flip 4 like I did at this year's CES in Las Vegas and you'll notice that the Flip 5 looks pretty similar but is slightly bigger than its predecessor. That increased size has allowed JBL's engineers to equip the Flip 5 with a larger battery and more power so that it delivers a little bigger sound. It also now has USB-C charging for quicker battery charging.
Like its predecessor, the JBL Flip 5 is fully waterproof, has a buillt-in microphone for speakerphone calls and comes in multiple color options. It'll ship this spring for $100 and should gradually come down in price over the course of the year.
I'll have a full review shortly before it hits stores.
JBL Flip 5 key features
- Wireless Bluetooth streaming: Wirelessly connect to any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth
- Built-in 4800mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12 hours of continuous playtime
- IPX7 Waterproof: Can be fully submersed in water
- Improved bass performance
- USB-C charging
- Built-in speakerphone allows you to take calls with the touch of a button
- Price: $100
- Shipping this spring
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker gets bigger sound, better battery life, USB-C at CES 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.