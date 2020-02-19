Jaws? Jumanji? Superman III? Movies that most traumatized us as kids

New Line Cinema

Remember the first scary movie you watched as a kid where you had to view it through the fingers covering your face? Perhaps younger you thought they were in for a fun time at a friend's slumber party, but instead you all ended up watching A Nightmare on Elm Street, which led to years of bad dreams?

On Tuesday, production assistant Ashley Bower tweeted the question, "What movie traumatized you as a kid?" on Twitter, and it went viral with everyone from director Edgar Wright to actors Olivia Wilde and Zach Braff chiming in about their own childhood movie regrets.

Oh this is a good one.



I'll start: Jumanji pic.twitter.com/q9aVSi1Grq — Ashley Bower (@loudandfearless) February 18, 2020

For Bower, it was the 1995 movie Jumanji starring the late Robin Williams.

Wilde mentioned the 1995 dark coming-of-age film Kids. "Kids. I was 10," Wilde tweeted. "Someone stocked those Blockbuster shelves incorrectly. #notakidsmovie"

Kids. I was 10. Someone stocked those Blockbuster shelves INcorrectly. #notakidsmovie https://t.co/V6Oq8s1FJM — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) February 19, 2020

Braff picked 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom starring Harrison Ford. "When they pulled the heart out I asked my mom if I could go play arcade games in the lobby," Braff tweeted.

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

When they pulled the heart out I asked my mom if I could go play arcade games in the lobby. https://t.co/cTL2rq0LVX — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 19, 2020

Wright tweeted that 1977 UK public service movie Apaches directed by John Mackenzie traumatized him. The film is about a group of kids who play a kind of cowboys and Indians game on an English farm, but when they ignore safety warnings, they die one by one in different gruesome ways.

For me personally, the 1978 animated film Watership Down. My babysitter at the time glanced at the description in the TV Guide as an animated film about rabbits and probably thought it would be a cute story about rabbits moving to a new home.

Seven-year-old me sat in front of the TV as I watched it on HBO. It was animated and it was about rabbits, but what I didn't expect was how depressing, violent and horrifying it was.

Rabbits viciously killed one another in a weird power struggle. They ran from dogs, rats, owls, humans and other evil encounters. I still get chills thinking about it. When one of the rabbits has a vision and says, "The field, it's covered in blood," you know you're in for some very creepy visuals.

Other movies like Jaws, Dark Crystal, and The Secret of NIMH gave me nightmares as a kid, but Watership Down continues to creep into my adult brain when I sleep to give me rabbit-themed nightmares.

I'm not alone in my childhood movie trauma. Others on Twitter shared their own memories of movies -- ranging from classic horror gems like Jaws to unexpected picks like Superman III -- that tormented them as children.

Children of the Corn. 😱 Still can’t enjoy a corn maze at Halloween. — Jennifer Jacobs Bowcock (@jbowpr) February 19, 2020

Terminator 2. The movie was interrupted because there was a (non-fatal) shooting at the theater next door in a showing of Boyz n the Hood. The city the theater was in? Aurora, Colorado. That's some darkest timeline foreshadowing right there, folks. https://t.co/VPZe8BYFz1 — Eric Mack (@EricCMack) February 19, 2020

The CHILD CATCHER from Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang. CHILD. CATCHER. Literally. pic.twitter.com/0rABv6DyrK — Mulled Whine ~ The @GOP is fascist garbage. (@OGintheOP) February 19, 2020

The stump scene in Flash Gordon is F*****D UP!! 😬😳😱🤮😲😵 https://t.co/1e1s4Uk2eW — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) February 19, 2020

When I was 8 my father had a bootleg Betamax video of Alien. He forbade me from watching it...

It still gives me chills and is a masterpiece!!! — Pieter Sonnen (@pieter898) February 19, 2020

War of The Worlds- nightmares of robots/House of Wax-My parents should have known not to take us kids to that show too young — 🌎 ➗/ by / 0 🌏 (@pistach01) February 19, 2020

Nightmare on elm street for me and aliens when I was a kid but when I was really little abt 3-4 E.T. Upset me that much I had to be carried into another room lol 😂🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — NinjaNutStar (@nutcase007) February 19, 2020

My childhood trauma was the Superman 3 scene where the super computer turned the woman in to a cyborg! — ༒ Lars Lundquist ༒ (@GeekySwede) February 19, 2020

The Silence Of The Lambs.

My fucking brother took me when I was 9. NINE.

He was 16. 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/vfxbMIVVe4 — Mauricio Martínez (@martinezmau) February 19, 2020

Jaws. Still scares me. I will watch it though but behind my fingers. — Todd Merrick (@RecruiterTodd) February 19, 2020

Babe: A pig in the city. It's such a weird movie with a bunch of weird talking animals and my life forever changed after watching it. Just thinking about it is making me very uncomfortable. https://t.co/4a64Ln72hH — Alyssa Wilson (@acwnews) February 19, 2020