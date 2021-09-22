Jason Sudeikis, Kim Kardashian West, Owen Wilson to host SNL this season

Apple

Get ready for a Ted Lasso spoof, because Jason Sudeikis, Emmy-winning star and co-creator of the Apple Plus hit, will be hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live on Oct. 23. Sudeikis was a writer and cast member for SNL from 2003 to 2013, and the goofy dance he performs on Ted Lasso's premiere was inspired by a sketch from the show. Brandi Carlile will be the musical guest on Sudeikis' episode.

Kim Kardashian West will host on Oct. 9, with Halsey as musical guest. Rami Malek will host on Oct. 16, with Young Thug as the musical performer.

The sketch comedy show will kick off its 47th season on Oct. 2, with Owen Wilson hosting and Kacey Musgraves performing.

Twitter users immediately zeroed in on one host in particular: Kim Kardashian West, comparing her to billionaire Elon Musk, who hosted an episode last season.

"Kim?! Really?! Ugh gonna be worse than Elon," wrote one person. "Feel real bad for the writers who will have to work miracles to make her funny."

Said another, "Well, if they would let the writers off the leash in regards to making fun of her then it would be funny, but they won't do that."

Viewers seemed a little more excited about Sudeikis.

"Sudeikis night will be can't miss, can't wait!" one person wrote.

The first four hosts are now known, but NBC has yet to announce which SNL cast members will return this year. Stay tuned.