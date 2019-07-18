James Cameron: Edward Furlong back as John Connor in R-rated Terminator

He'll be back. No, not him. The other him.

James Cameron, who directed The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, called in to San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and dropped some info about Terminator: Dark Fate, which comes out this fall.

"We asked Linda (Hamilton, who plays Sarah Connor) to come back, and thankfully she agreed and we built the story about that," Cameron said, calling in from the set of the upcoming Avatar sequels, according to CNET sister site ComicBook.com. "Eddie Furlong is back as John."

The Hamilton news was already known, as was the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger, but the Furlong casting info is new. Furlong, now 41, was just 13 in 1991 when he first played John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. He won a MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Role for that part.

Director Tim Miller revealed that the film will be rated R. The first three Terminator films were rated R as well, while Terminator Genisys and Terminator Salvation were PG-13.

"The DNA of Terminator is an R-rated fuckin' movie," Miller said. "To not do it R feels disingenuous to the source material."

Terminator: Dark Fate is scheduled for release Oct. 23 in the UK, Oct. 31 in Australia, and Nov. 1 in the US.