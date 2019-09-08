James Bond should be played by a woman next, says Pierce Brosnan

MGM Distribution

Up until now, James Bond has exclusively been played by white dudes. One such white dude is Pierce Brosnan, who from 1995 to 2002 played Bond four times in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. Many have called for the next Bond actor to be British African actor Idris Elba, but Brosnan is keen to see a woman take the role.

"I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years," he said to The Hollywood Reporter. "Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting."

Brosnan was specifically speaking to rumours that Lashana Lynch will take the 007 mantle in No Time to Die, the next Bond flick. No Time to Die is slated for an April 2020 release, and will see Daniel Craig play Bond for the last time. It'll be Craig's fifth outing as 007 after Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Lynch, meanwhile, is making her Bond debut with No Time to Die. She's known for playing Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

Idris Elba was originally rumored -- or maybe just desired by many fans -- to play Bond after Craig, but the notoriously handsome actor shot down that possibility last year.