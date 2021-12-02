Jack Reacher trailer banishes memories of Tom Cruise on Amazon Prime Video

Move over, Tom Cruise. A new Jack Reacher reaches out in the trailer for an Amazon Prime Video series based on Lee Child's best-selling action thriller novels.

In this TV version, Alan Ritchson plays the ass-kicking literary hero. Appearing in 26 books, Reacher is a decorated former military policeman who roams the US looking for trouble. The debut season is based on the first book in the series, Killing Floor, in which Reacher tackles a conspiracy in a small town.

All eight episodes are set to premiere on Prime Video on Feb. 4, 2022.

Tom Cruise played Reacher in two movies, in 2012 and 2016, but he drew criticism from fans of the books for being a fraction of the size of the 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pound character described by Child. Ritchson, who previously starred as superheroes Aquaman in Smallville and Hawk in Titans, is clearly much closer to the man-mountain of the books, popping zip ties, taking on all comers in a prison brawl, and giving XXL T-shirts a run for their money.