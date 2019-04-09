CNET también está disponible en español.

J.J. Abrams reportedly producing Stephen King's Lisey's Story for Apple TV Plus

It'll apparently star Oscar winner Julianne Moore.

Apple TV Plus is reportedly getting a third J.J. Abrams-produced show, with the latest jumping into Stephen King horror.

The Cupertino, California, company ordered an eight-episode adaptation of Lisey's Story, King's 2006 horror-romance novel for its upcoming streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Julianne Moore will star and King will write all the episodes, the outlet reported.

Neither Apple, Abrams nor King immediately responded to requests for comment.

