J.J. Abrams reportedly producing Stephen King's Lisey's Story for Apple TV Plus

Michael Short / Getty Images

Apple TV Plus is reportedly getting a third J.J. Abrams-produced show, with the latest jumping into Stephen King horror.

The Cupertino, California, company ordered an eight-episode adaptation of Lisey's Story, King's 2006 horror-romance novel for its upcoming streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Julianne Moore will star and King will write all the episodes, the outlet reported.

