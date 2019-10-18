J.J. Abrams 'not screwing around' with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ending

Lucasfilm/Screenshot by CNET

J.J. Abrams is well aware of the burden on his shoulders. The director of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker told Entertainment Weekly that his plan is to bring the Star Wars saga to a satisfying end that answers fan questions and draws all nine movies together.

The director said George Lucas, creator of the saga, had a plan for the series, but was open to flexibility. That didn't mean he had a list of "payoffs" he had to wedge into the film, though, he said.

"We also were very much aware this is the end of the trilogy and it needs to satisfy," Abrams told EW in an interview to be published in November. "We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We're not screwing around."

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker trailer tees...

"This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible," said Abrams, who also directed 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. "So if years from now, someone's watching these movies, all nine of them, they're watching a story that is as cohesive as possible."

Let's hope he's right. Fans might find out more on Monday, as rumors abound that a new trailer is likely to drop during Monday Night Football.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens globally on Dec. 20. What would a satisfying ending look like for you?