J. Cole's 'KOD' snags title from Drake for most-streamed album

People sure are addicted to J. Cole's new music.

More people in the US listened to the American rapper's new album, "KOD," on Apple Music and Spotify than any other album on its day of release, including the previous record holder, "Views" from Drake.

People streamed "KOD" 64.5 million times in 24 hours on Apple Music, beating "Views" by almost a million streams. And J. Cole's tracks are seven of the top 10 most-streamed songs in a 24-hour period on Apple Music.

On Spotify, "KOD" was streamed 36.7 million times in its first 24 hours of availability, the company tweeted, also setting a new record.

"KOD" focuses on addiction, depression and other similar themes. The Guardian called it "brilliantly brooding" and said Cole "sets himself up as the conscience of mainstream hip hop." And Vulture calls its a "thoughtful meditation on addiction." Tracks include "Once an Addict (Interlude)," "The Cut Off" and "Photograph."

36,656,086 streams.

0 guest features. @JColeNC’s #KOD now holds the record for most first day U.S. album streams. 👑 pic.twitter.com/Uak1moPkN4 — Spotify USA (@SpotifyUSA) April 23, 2018

Spotify and Apple Music have emerged as the early leaders in the changing market for how we play and pay for music. Rather than buying music outright, like we did in the era of CDs and digital downloads, people are increasingly paying flat fees for all-you-can-access tunes.

While more people streamed "KOD" on Apple Music, Spotify still dwarfs Apple's service in overall subscriber numbers. In March, Apple said it has 38 million subscribers, which was up 2 million in a month. Spotify, which went public earlier this month, has 71 million paying members. Still, a report from earlier this year said Apple may be on track to overtake Spotify in the US, the biggest music market in the world, based on a snapshot of monthly growth rates.

