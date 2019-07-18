It Chapter 2 trailer a bloody scary way to start Comic-Con

New Line Cinema

Pennywise the evil clown is back, and creepy as ever. A trailer for It Chapter 2 debuted Wednesday night at San Diego Comic-Con ahead of its debut online Thursday, and if murderous clowns make you nervous, this footage won't do anything to ease your terror.

The It Chapter 2 trailer quickly reveals that 27 years after the first movie, most of the members of the Losers' Club have somehow forgotten their horrific experiences after moving out of Derry, Maine, as adults.

"Something happens to you when you leave this town," Mike (Isaiah Mustafa) says. But since he didn't leave, he remembers everything.

Mike tells his friends -- including Bill (James McAvoy), Beverly (Jessica Chastain), Richie (Bill Hader), Ben (Jay Ryan) and Eddie (James Ransone) -- that Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) wasn't stopped back when the friends with Stanley (Andy Bean) last battled it.

In the trailer, McAvoy runs through a funhouse to rescue a child who's encountered the bloodthirsty clown. We also see sewers and lots of red balloons, which Pennywise clutches while flying through the air. We also see the reappearance of Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott) who is seen telling Beverly, "I died."

In addition to dealing with creepy kids, Beverly will also be covered in fake blood for at least a part of the film. So much blood Chastain said that she was thrilled to learn about the sequence from director Andy Muschietti. "Let's make Carrie on steroids," was her reaction, she told the audience at the Warner Bros. ScareDiego event where the trailer and three clips were shown.

Audiences were shown three clips from It Chapter 2, which I'll only lightly describe to avoid getting too into spoilers. The first two expand on sequences seen in the trailer.

The first of the clips showed the reunion of the Losers' Club as adults. It's clear many of the friends haven't stayed in close touch, zinging each other over who may or may not have gotten married. As the sequence continues, each character begins to remember their childhood, including the horrors of Pennywise.

The second clip shows Bill running through a carnival in search of an unnamed child who is apparently being hunted by It.

The final clip appears to take place later in the film, and as such I won't be revealing much about it. The Losers return to the old house seen at the end of the 2017 It film. Muschietti told the audience before airing the clip that the house is only visible to children, and apparently the Losers' Club. This sequence leads to a horrifying reveal.

It Chapter 2 is the second part of 2017's blockbuster movie It based on Stephen King's 1986 best-seller.

"[The film is] still about that friendship those kids in chapter one developed and how they really became each other's best friends to fight this evil," Mustafa told CNET. "Don't get me wrong, it's horrifying, but it's still touching."

A new poster also hit Wednesday, showing a pair of ominous yellow clown eyes staring out from a face covered in white makeup. Those crimson-red slashes definitely can't mean anything good. Chastain has said the film features one of the bloodiest scenes of any horror film, ever.

It Chapter 2 opens on Sept. 5 in Australia and on Sept. 6 in the US and UK.

Originally published July 18, 1:42 a.m. PT.

Update, 9:22 a.m. PT: Adds link to new trailer that just appeared online.