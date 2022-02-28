Is 'The Batman' Streaming on HBO Max? Everything to Know

Warner Bros.

It won't be long now before we can draw back the cape on director Matt Reeves' take on Batman, with Robert Pattinson doing the honors as the shadowy superhero. Reviews are in and mostly positive. The latest in a long line of Caped Crusader flicks, The Batman hits theaters in March, with advanced tickets going on sale Feb. 10.

Given that The Batman is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, it makes sense to expect it to swiftly hit HBO Max, thanks to the much-discussed (and derided by filmmakers) day-and-date release model. However, the situation has changed in 2022. Scroll down for everything you need to know on how to watch The Batman.

When does The Batman come out?

The Batman exclusively hits theaters in the US and the UK on March 4, and in Australia on March 3. Thought the movie would come out earlier? It was originally scheduled to hit theaters last June.

Will The Batman hit HBO Max?

Yes -- with a but. The Batman will be available for streaming on HBO Max, but not until 45 days after its theatrical release date.

Let's discuss Warner Bros.' controversial "day-and-date" release plan. Last year, theater companies struck a deal with Warner Bros. to show the studio's 2022 slate on the big screen during a 45-day window. If The Batman had kept its original 2021 release date, it might have gone straight to HBO Max. But that's not the case.

When do tickets go on sale?

Advanced tickets went on sale Feb. 10! Giving us a month to nab a spot.

He can’t stop what’s coming. Get tickets for #TheBatman starting February 10, only in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/9qnJIMKMoc — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 30, 2022

What's The Batman's runtime?

Here's your warning to use the bathroom before settling in for this one.

The Batman's runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes. That makes it the third longest superhero movie ever, behind Avengers: Endgame and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

What's The Batman about?

Why mangle words? Here are Warner Bros.' exact synopsis:

"In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he's hunting."

Who's in the cast?

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman



Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler



Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon



John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth



Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin



Trailers: 'I'm vengeance'

The Main Trailer for The Batman arrived in October.

The December trailer, titled The Bat and The Cat:

The Funeral Scene, released in January: