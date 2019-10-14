Internet Archive releases 2,500 MS-DOS games so you can relive the '90s

Millennium Interactive Ltd.

If you loved playing retro MS-DOS games from the '90s like 3D Bomber, Zool and Alien Rampage, you can now replay those, and many more, with the latest update from Internet Archive.

On Sunday, Internet Archive released 2,500 MS-DOS games that includes action, strategy and adventure titles. Some of the games are Vor Terra, Spooky Kooky Monster Maker, Princess Maker 2 and I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream.

"This will be our biggest update yet, ranging from tiny recent independent productions to long-forgotten big-name releases from decades ago," Internet Archive software curator Jason Scott wrote on the site's blog.

One game that might trigger a few memories is the 1992 action-adventure horror game Alone in the Dark, published by Infogrames. In the game, you can play private investigator Edward Carnby or family member Emily Hartwood, who's investigating the suspicious death of Jeremy Hartwood in his Louisiana mansion called Derceto, which is now supposedly haunted.

Fighting against rats, zombies and giant worms, you have to solve a number of puzzles to escape.

Another retro game included by Internet Archive is a 1994 title played on PCs and Amiga computers called Mr. Blobby (a remake of the SNES game Super Troll Islands). The unusual game published by Millennium Interactive is based on BBC's TV show character Mr. Blobby from the British TV show Noel's House Party.

Players can choose from three different characters -- Mr. Blobby, Mrs. Blobby and Baby Blobby. The goal of the game is to color in the computer screen by walking over it. Levels include climbing ladders, avoiding spikes and bouncing on springs.

The Internet Archive is a nonprofit digital library that archives digital versions of computer games, books, audio recordings and videos. For gamers looking for more vintage games, Internet Archive has been preserving and adding games from the '80s and '90s on a regular basis. Last year, the site added more than 200 retro LCD and LED games including Karnov and Battletoads.