International Women's Day marches across social media

CNET

Women are front and center on Facebook and Twitter this Wednesday.

Four trending topics focus on International Women's Day. Meanwhile, the Day Without Women protest, the Statue of Liberty and a girl's defiance on Wall Street are gaining traction on social media as well.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what is trending on Wednesday:

International Women's Day: Social media is honoring women across the world. The day is the top trending topic on Twitter and the first thing you see when you log onto Facebook. On Twitter, people are using #InternationalWomensDay to highlight prominent women around the globe, including Margaret Thatcher, Maya Angelou and Malala Yousafzai. Facebook is featuring live streams about inspiring women worldwide via #SheMeansBusiness.

Day Without Women: Women in the US are protesting on Wednesday, in a similar move to February's Day Without Immigrants. One school district in Alexandria, Virginia, has been trending on Facebook for deciding to call off classes Wednesday due to hundreds of staff requests to take off for the Day Without Women. The protest is aimed at supporting women's rights by showing how much women accomplish every day. On Twitter, people are posting ways supporters can join in even if they decide they can't take off work. For example, organizers behind the January's Women's March launched a campaign to turn social-media profile pictures red in support.

Statue of Liberty: Lady Liberty is trending on Twitter after a Tuesday night blackout shut off the lights illuminating the statue. It's still unclear why the lights went out, but on Twitter, people are taking it as symbolism that the Statue of Liberty supports the Day Without Women. The lights were back on shortly before midnight.

Kabul: More than 30 people are dead after an ISIS attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday. The gunmen, disguised as medical staff, stormed the hospital near the US embassy. There are more than 43,000 tweets are condemning the attack, including ambassadors saying the shooting shows ISIS' "vile contempt for human life" and "total disrespect for humanity."

Wall Street Bull: There's a new statue on Wall Street. A statue of a defiant girl temporarily joins the iconic Wall Street Bull, fearlessly staring down the beast. The temporary installation is a statement to support hiring more women for executive positions on Wall Street. The statue trending on Facebook with people posting videos and photos of the symbolic art.

Be sure to check out Social Cues' weekly roundup called T.GIF. It will pop up every Friday on CNET's Snapchat and Instagram accounts. Add us on Instagram at @CNET or on Snapchat at @CNETsnaps. Our social accounts also feature CNET Update daily and Mailbox Mondays. Join us!

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.