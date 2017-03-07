Casey Anthony shows her face, enraging Twitter

CNET

Six years after Casey Anthony was found not guilty in her daughter's slaying, the mother has resurfaced in the social media circus.

Anthony is trending on Twitter after breaking her silence and saying she "sleeps pretty good at night." People on social media have not forgotten her, or her widely covered trial.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what is trending on Tuesday:

Casey Anthony: In an interview with the Associated Press, the Florida mother accused of killing her toddler spoke publicly for the first time since her 2011 trial. Nine years after Caylee Anthony disappeared, Casey Anthony said she still doesn't know what happened to her child, whose skeletal remains were found near the family home. Anthony is trending on Twitter for breaking her silence. Many on social media still do not believe she was innocent.

Trumpcare: Republicans have unveiled their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. Their plan has already been dubbed "Trumpcare" on Twitter. It will repeal the ACA's penalties for being uninsured, as well as replace income-based subsidies with age-based tax credits. Trumpcare is expected to cover fewer of the 20 million people insured under the ACA, aka Obamacare. On Twitter, people are debating the replacement, with many arguing that millions will lose coverage and others advocating for personal responsibility with health insurance.

French Alps: An avalanche covered the French Alps on Tuesday morning, trapping several people under the snow. Rescue teams are rushing to save lives as the French Alps trends on Facebook and Twitter. This is the second time the Alps has trended on social media in 2017. The first time came after an avalanche last month killed four people. On Facebook, people are taking notice. "Carline is a popular blue run, and the idea that it is now vulnerable to a tragedy like this is unthinkable," one Facebook user wrote.

Alexandria, Virginia: Alexandria City Public Schools will be closed Wednesday after more than 300 staffers requested the day off for the "Day Without a Woman" protest. Echoing the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in February, Wednesday's protest is a strike to draw attention to women's rights by boycotting all aspects of the economy. The school district is trending on Facebook.

Chance the Rapper: The Grammy-winning star is shining on social media after donating $1 million to Chicago's public schools. The Chicago native made the massive donation at a public school in the South Side neighborhood where he grew up. Chance the Rapper has asked Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to better fund the city's education system. He's also started a social media crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Chicago's schools.

