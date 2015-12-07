'Intense' new GTA 5 mode announced, won't be playable on Xbox 360, PS3

Rockstar Games has announced a new multiplayer mode for GTA Online, the free multiplayer mode for Grand Theft Auto V. It's called "Every Bullet Counts" and is described as an "intense" variation of the last free-for-all man standing mode featuring a "unique twist" to keep players constantly on their toes.

Here's the complete and official description for Every Bullet Counts:

"With no safe place to hide, four players go up against each other in a confined space with a very limited arsenal: just one marksman pistol and two bullets to take out three opponents. Tactics are key here--once players have exhausted their ammo, they'll need to resort to crafty melee attacks with their Hatchet or Machete to make it out alive. Campers and lurkers be warned, though: anyone staying still for more than 5 seconds will have their blip revealed on the map, making them an easier target for enemies who are wisely moving from cover to cover."

Every Bullet Counts is playable at locations like the De Santa mansion in Rockford Hills and the Tequi-la-la nightclub in downtown Los Santos.

You can play Every Bullet Counts beginning today, December 8, through a GTA Online featured playlist. The mode is available exclusively for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It, like other GTA Online updates, will not be available for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 editions of GTA Online.

As announced previously, Rockstar is focusing its efforts on new-generation consoles and PC for future GTA Online updates. It remains to be seen if the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of GTA Online receive any further significant content updates.