Instant Pot sale last chance: $49 Walmart deal now at Amazon, too

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Instant Pot: To hear some people talk about it, it's less a cooking appliance, and more of a religion. But the multicooker continues to inspire an ever-growing culinary army of devotees across the country and around the world. The Instant Pot deal during Prime Day was one of the most talked-about deals, too.

That Prime Day deal sold out pretty quickly. But if you missed it, you're in luck: A different version of the Instant Pot is now on sale for even cheaper -- and it's available right now at both Walmart and Amazon.

Through today, and while supplies last, Walmart has the Instant Pot Lux60 V3 six-quart six-in-one cooker for $49, the lowest price I can recall seeing:

Even better, Amazon is now price matching. Earlier, it was $65, now it's the same $49 for 6-quart model -- almost $11 cheaper than the smaller one with half the capacity:

(The Prime Day model was this 7-in-1 model. Better, arguably, but this one is no slouch.)

For those unfamiliar with it, allow me to educate you:

I'd also like to recommend an excellent health-minded recipe blog, SkinnyTaste. Many of the recipes there are Instant Pot-friendly.

This particular model is not only a pressure cooker and slow cooker, but also a rice cooker, steamer, warmer and, er, saute-er? The only thing it can't do is yogurt; for that you need the seven-in-one model.

The six-quart size is good if you have 4-6 people in your household. (That said, Walmart currently sells the 3-quart version for $10 more, so I say go big even if you don't necessarily need to.)

We do not have room for one of these in my house, and yet I can't fight the Instant Pot FOMO any longer.

Your thoughts?

Now Playing: Watch this: Instant Pot and Crock-Pot multicookers duke it out

Bonus deal: The worst thing about my recent trip to Italy: The two-plus hours I wasted on the plane watching Blade Runner 2049. Yeesh, just as dull and pointless as the original, and that's saying something.

The best part: Not having to deal with SIM-card hassles. That's because I packed KnowRoaming's global SIM cards, which made it easy to get up and running (phone-wise) the moment I touched down.

Want to check them out for yourself and score a deal? Head over to Business Bargain Hunter, where you can still get a KnowRoaming SIM card and 3-day data package for just $17. Just note that you'll need to activate it by September 30, 2018.

(Confession: The actual best part of Italy was the non-stop amaze-balls pizza and gelato, but the SIM cards were a close second.)

Nyne

Bonus deal No. 2: Over the weekend I hosted an outdoor graduation party, and what I needed -- but did not have -- was a portable Bluetooth speaker with enough ooomph to fill a backyard.

Like this one: For a limited time, Musician's Friend (via Ebay) has the Nyne Bass Pro portable Bluetooth speaker for $54.99 shipped. It lists -- and sells elsewhere -- for $130.

Able to play for up to 12 hours on a charge, the speaker has a wireless range of up 100 feet and can withstand poolside splashes (it's IPX4-rated). It also supports NFC pairing, a nice perk.

I haven't found any reviews of this Pro model to speak of, but over at Best Buy, it has a 4.8-star average -- though from only nine buyers. Even so, a $130 speaker for $55? Worth a look!

Editors' note: This story was originally posted on Monday, July 23 and has been updated to reflect the Amazon price match on the Instant Pot.

