Instagram's most-liked post is going to be an egg, sorry Kylie Jenner

Egg Gang/Instagram

No yolk, a photo of an egg is on track to supplant Kylie Jenner as the most-liked Instagram post of all time.

Originally posted on Jan. 5, 2019, by the account world_record_egg, the simple photo of an egg on a plain, white background is rapidly approaching the 18.1 million "likes" required to steal the record from Kylie Jenner. The first photo of Jenner's newborn daughter, posted on Feb. 6, 2018, is the current leader.

The mysterious challenger:

The current leader:

As of Sunday evening, Egg Gang (as the account has named itself), has 16 million likes, meaning it's already in the history books as Instagram's second most-liked post, supplanting Justin Bieber's engagement announcement from July last year. But if the egg keeps tracking like it has, it will soon be Number One. Finally, we will have an answer to the centuries-old question: What came first?

It would also be the first non-human in Instagram's top 20 most-liked posts, with celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Beyonce and Selena Gomez owning the lion's share of top photos.

But bigger questions persist. Why an egg? Is it an ironic nod to Jenner's original record-breaking photo about the development of life into a living, breathing creature? Is this a ploy to shed light on the plight of laying practices in the farming industry? Is it just an elaborate ploy to enable the construction of fantastic puns and headlines across the internet?

Egg Gang did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

