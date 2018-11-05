At the Breakthrough Prize, scientists and celebrities rub elbows

Tech titans, celebrities and some of the world's great scientific minds gathered at NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley on Sunday night for the seventh annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony. The award winners in the fields of life sciences, fundamental physics and mathematics received a total of $22 million in prize money.
Area natives Anne Wojcicki (left), co-founder and CEO of genetics company 23andME, and sisters Janet (center) -- an anthropologist, epidemiologist and associate professor -- and Susan Wojcicki (right), CEO of YouTube, stroll the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize event. Anne is a sponsor of the awards.
David Foster -- music producer, songwriter and recording artist -- ended his birthday weekend (he turned 69 on Nov. 1) at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony. Actress and girlfriend Katharine McPhee attended in a white, metal-accented form-fitting halter dress, but she didn't stop for photos.
For her 50 years of work in fundamental physics and her discovery of pulsars — first announced in February 1968 — a Special Breakthrough Prize was awarded to British astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell. The scientist told CNET she planned to donate her $3 million to fund research grants for women and underrepresented minorities in Britain, including refugees.
Samay Godika is a winner of the Breakthrough Junior Challenge
A winner of the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, Samay Godika, a 16-year-old Boston native now living in Bangalore, India, nabbed $400,000 in educational prizes for himself and his school. He beat out thousands of applicants with his video explaining circadian rhythms.
The CEO of Kitty Hawk Corp., Stanford professor Sebastian Thrun stopped by the Breakthrough Prize event. He's also the founder of Udacity and leader of Google's self-driving car team (now known as Waymo).