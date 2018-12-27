Instagram's latest test getting rid of vertical scroll went pretty poorly

Getty Images

Some people logged into Instagram Thursday to an unwelcome surprise: Their vertical scrolling through images had disappeared.

It was all part of a test change Instagram has been considering, that would do away with the up-and-down thumb swipe that's become the standard way we practically scroll through anything in the modern age. Instead, Instagram's been considering having people scroll side to side or tap to go through their Instagram feed.

Company head Adam Mosseri tweeted that this newest change was not intended to be tested on so many people.

Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Instagram had tested these types of changes in the past as part of a broader effort for the Facebook-owned social network to draw in more people and get people to use its app more. The app counts more than a billion people who log in each month, making it one of the largest social networks on the planet, behind Facebook itself, which counts more than 2 billion people.

Regardless of Instagram's intentions this time around, the whole experience caused quite a stir, with people taking to Twitter to complain about how confusing everything had become.

The Instagram feed is sideways now and I can’t figure out how to post to my Story! They took away the swipe left interaction pic.twitter.com/Z5oLaIcGvC — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 27, 2018

Instagram must’ve been fuckin drunk when they released this update... I don’t wanna swipe thru instaposts SORRY — nicholas (@NICH0LASST3WART) December 27, 2018

Us: Bring back chronological order Instagram!



IG: Now you can swipe through your TL



Us: pic.twitter.com/bCClokTLz7 — Shellz Andretti (@theeshellzg) December 27, 2018

So I guess the bottom line is probably that you shouldn't screw with people's Instagram during the holidays.

