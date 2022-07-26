Instagram Chief Says It'll Continue Shift to Video, but Photos Aren't Going Away

Instagram is pushing forward with major changes to the app as it shifts toward more video content and helping creators build their audiences. Among the changes to the app, the Meta-owned photosharing company is experimenting with a full-screen video and photo experience that some people are already seeing in their feeds, CEO Adam Mosseri said in a video shared on Twitter Tuesday morning, addressing concerns about the changes to the platform.

The move is part of Instagram's efforts to stay current with how people are interacting with and sharing content. More videos are being shared on the app, and Instagram is going to lean into that shift while continuing to support photo content. People will also start to see more recommended content to help creators reach new audiences and grow their following, Mosseri said.

"We're going to stay in a place where we try and put your friends' content at the top of feed and the front of stories whenever possible," Mosseri said in his video. "But we're also going to need to evolve because the world is changing quickly, and we're going to have to change along with it."

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now.



I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience.



Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

Mosseri's post comes a day after social media influencers Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian told Instagram to "stop trying to be TikTok."

Instagram did not respond to CNET's request for comment on Mosseri's post, and it is unclear when the changes will be rolled out to all Instagram users.