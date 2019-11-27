India reveals Chandrayaan-2 Vikram moon lander crashed

ISRO

India's Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander crashed during an attempted moon landing, the nation has acknowledged. In a new report, the Indian government's Department of Space said the Vikram moon lander separated as planned on Sept. 2, but then braked too hard when it came to descending to the surface on Sept. 7.

"After two successful de-orbiting maneuvers, powered descent of the lander was initiated on 7th September 2019 to achieve soft landing on the moon surface," according to the report, which NPR reported earlier Wednesday and was in response to a lawmaker's inquiry last week.

The descent's first phase took the lander from 30km to 7.4km above the surface of the moon, with velocity reduced from 1,683m/s to 146m/s. But during the second phase of descent, "the reduction in velocity was more than the designed value."

"Due to this deviation, the initial conditions at the start of the fine braking phase were beyond the designed parameters," the government said. "As a result, Vikram hard landed within 500m of the designated landing site."

The Indian space department added all eight of the orbiter's scientific instruments are performing as planned, however, and it has increased its mission life to seven years.

Late last month, the lander was still missing despite NASA's search efforts. The Indian Space Research Organization had lost communication with the lander shortly before it was set to land on the moon. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter had scanned the expected landing since mid-September, but hadn't been able to spot the lander, which was meant to investigate the unexpected south pole of the moon.

"It is possible that Vikram is located in a shadow or outside of the search area. Because of the low latitude, approximately 70 degrees south, the area is never completely free of shadows," NASA said in a statement last month.