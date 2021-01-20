Inauguration memes: Bernie Sanders' huge mittens, Lady Gaga's big dove pin

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president on Wednesday in a fanfare-filled ceremony in Washington, DC. Though the public couldn't attend, many people watched the events on TV or via livestreaming, and from singer Lady Gaga's elaborate dove pin to Sen. Bernie Sanders' giant mittens, they found plenty of opportunities for memes and jokes.

Smitten with mittens

Former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont drew some fashion commentary for his large mittens and the large manila envelope he was carrying.

"Bernie looks like he's running errands with his kids on Saturday morning," one Twitter user wrote. Wrote another, "Bernie absolutely crushing Vermont dadcore."

Bernie looks like he’s running errands with his kids on Saturday morning pic.twitter.com/XTdt7jGXsp — Midwest vs Everybody (@midwestern_ope) January 20, 2021

He's going to stop by the post office after the inauguration. And if you're good, he'll pick up McDonalds on the way home — Clint Graves (@EaglePursuit) January 20, 2021

bernie absolutely crushing vermont dadcore pic.twitter.com/fWp4dX5Xe2 — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) January 20, 2021

I feel like he has had both the coat and mittens since at least 1978. — LRHG (@Laura_D_Sharp) January 20, 2021

"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021

lawn to get off of not included — tammy golden (@tammygolden) January 20, 2021

Everyone: ...



Midwesterners: I wonder where he got those gloves. I'd like those gloves. — Aim (@amy_schmelzer) January 20, 2021

The mitten-maker herself, Vermont teacher Jen Ellis, spoke up.

"I made Bernie's mittens as a gift a couple years ago," Ellis tweeted. "They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles)."

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

Sanders' warm, practical outfit inspired plenty of memes and jokes about his plans for the day. One tweet included a faux schedule for Sanders' day, including "drop off dry cleaning," "Joe's thing" and "swing by the post office."

"Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain't his whole day," wrote one.

10:30 - drop off dry cleaning



11:00 - Joe's thing



2:00 - swing by the post office pic.twitter.com/JJr3SECKeB — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

One photo in particular, showing Sanders sitting in a chair, inspired plenty of jokes, with many editing his image into different settings.

"When you get invited to a meeting but it should have been an email," one said.

When you get invited to a meeting but it should have been an email pic.twitter.com/RxnM0QWask — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) January 20, 2021

You cannot tell me these pockets are not absolutely stuffed to the brim with crumpled tissues and receipts pic.twitter.com/6ewKEDWBZH — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 20, 2021

Bernie about to bounce before that parking lot becomes a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/FpuTpB9tfp — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) January 20, 2021

Sanders later defended his outfit to Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

"In Vermont, we know something about the cold, and we're not so concerned about good fashion," he said. "We want to keep warm, and that's what I did today."

The dove has landed

Lady Gaga also inspired some sartorial remarks. She wore an enormous gold dove pin as she sang the national anthem, and she explained its meaning in a tweet she shared that had a close-up photo of the pin. "A dove carrying an olive branch," she wrote. "May we all make peace with each other."

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

But some thought the pin looked more like the mockingjay, a fictional bird worn as a pin by heroine Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games book and movie series.

"Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the 1st Hunger Games," wrote one Twitter user.

"Gaga's wearing the mockingjay if you go by the book rather than the movie," wrote another.

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the 1st Hunger Games pic.twitter.com/QhBxozb38h — Orenji (@MunchingOrange) January 20, 2021

In case you're wondering—Lady Gaga is wearing a dove, symbolizing peace, rather than the Hunger Games mockingjay — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) January 20, 2021

Gaga’s wearing the mockingjay if you go by the book rather than the movie. pic.twitter.com/5XvfvKiDNR — Jynx (@PeakJinx) January 20, 2021

When you have to sing at the inauguration at 11 and win the Hunger Games at 12 #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/UBiawzcuNH — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 20, 2021

So does this mean the real life battle royals will start soon or what? — Eric (@zerokiller32) January 20, 2021

Gaga at the Inauguration (2021) pic.twitter.com/PGXTF8Ylfr — Partna ˣ (@onlychloexhalle) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga went viral yesterday because of Star Wars and now because of Hunger Games. Her versatility pic.twitter.com/7R1tWrjKQx — Josué Monster (@EmoJoshy1) January 20, 2021

Instant photos

A moment that followed the swearing-in ceremony caught the attention of some. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer presented the new president and First Lady Jill Biden with photographs of the just-completed events, which led to some jabs at the government's technology knowledge.

"LOL, McCarthy & Hoyer give Biden & Harris instaphotos of the inauguration, like they've just gotten off the hot new roller coaster at Six Flags," wrote Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.

LOL, McCarthy & Hoyer give Biden & Harris instaphotos of the inauguration, like they've just gotten off the hot new roller coaster at Six Flags. pic.twitter.com/kefDZi0nzD — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 20, 2021

One of them was bragging about the "technology" as if the ability to instantly process a photo hasn't been around since Polaroid invented it a million years ago. — Douglass Gaking (@gakingmusic) January 20, 2021

Lol and it was a full 2 hours later. Like did a staffer just run to Costco’s 1 hour photo lab? tEcHnOlOgY — killer bee (@somekillerbee) January 20, 2021

There certainly will be more memes and social media commentary to come. Though the swearing-in is over, there's a full schedule of Inauguration Day events remaining, including a 90-minute TV special hosted by actor Tom Hanks.