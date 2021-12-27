Best iPhone 13 cases Where to get at-home COVID tests PS5 restock tracker Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes explained Xbox Series X restock tracker

In new trailer for The Batman, Catwoman and the Caped Crusader do battle

Classic villains Riddler and Penguin also blast out of the comic book pages to fight Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

Bats, cats, and a Riddler, too. The new trailer for The Batman landed on YouTube on Monday to start off the final week of the year with a blast of action.

Robert Pattinson of Twilight fame plays Batman/Bruce Wayne in the 2022 movie, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Get ready for not one, but two other classic comic book villains, as the film stars both Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

"You got a lotta cats," Batman tells Catwoman at one point, to which she purrs back, "I have a thing about strays."

The movie is scheduled for release in theaters on March 4.

