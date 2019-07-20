In Star Trek: Picard trailer, Patrick Stewart blasts off on new adventure

At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday morning, CBS unveiled the first full trailer for Star Trek: Picard, and revealed that the show's set to air in early 2020. Picard will air on CBS All Access, like its sister show Star Trek: Discovery. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

The trailer begins with Picard trying to survive on his family vineyard. "I tried to belong here," he says, "but it never truly felt like home."

Isa Briones' character Daj, appears on screen, pleading for Picard's help and shelter. "Everything inside me says I am safe with you." Cut to Picard at Starfleet, telling someone across from him: "If she is who I think she is, she is in serious danger." Others throughout the trailer allude to Briones' character not knowing who she is, or what she's capable of.

"I don't want the game to end," Picard says. And then someone (is that Data?) replies. "I can see that Captain," he says. Is it a dream? Is it insanity? Who can be sure until the series arrives?

The series sees Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Admiral Jean-Luc Picard after a long hiatus. Previously announced cast members also include Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora. Saturday brough news that Star Trek icons Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Jonathan Del Arco will also appear in the series.

"The great thing about taking this part of Patrick's story forward... it's an extraordinary opportunity to see the most unknown part of his journey." - producer Kirsten Beyer #StarTrekSDCC — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 20, 2019

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman said the show's very different in tone from Discovery, and that Stewart pushed the creators to think outside the box. "And (to think) about what was important about the box that everybody loves so much, so we asked a lot of questions about what Trek meant to each of us."

"We all want to believe that in the darkest of times, the best part of ourselves would emerge. And that's Captain Jean-Luc Picard." #StarTrek #SDCC2019 — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 20, 2019

Originally published July 20, 1 p.m. PT.