The final trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix has hit. In it, we catch the X-Men on a mission to space -- when something goes awry.
Once back on Earth, Jean Grey grapples with powers she can't necessarily control, and maybe doesn't even want to.
Meanwhile, Charles Xavier is just a smidge concerned: "She'll kill us all."
Sophie Turner (aka Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones) stars as Jean. In the comics, she's one of the original five X-Men, a team of mutant heroes led by Professor Xavier that included Cyclops, Beast, Angel and Iceman. She also has one heck of a complicated comic book history.
Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult and Evan Peters reprise their roles from previous X-Men movies. Jessica Chastain joins as a mysterious shape-shifter, and this trailer means it seem like her character gives Jean a nudge toward her darker instincts.
We also get a sense of the team's conflict regarding her fate.
The film from 20th Century Fox opens June 7. Let's just hope this adaptation of the classic X-Men comic storyline is better than the last one, especially since the movie franchise may be in for some changes.
Originally published 7:23 a.m. PT.
Discuss: In final Dark Phoenix X-Men trailer, Jean Grey shows off volatile powers
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.