I tried the $138 Beast B10 blender from the founder of NutriBullet. Here's what happened

Beast Health

In my home, the blender gets about as much play as any other appliance. Thanks to the personal blender, gone are the days of lugging out a clunky Oster or Vitamix to whip up a smoothie, dip or cocktail. And if you're a fan of small-yet-powerful blenders like me, you can tip your hat to Colin Sapire.

Sapire is the former CEO and co-founder of Capital Brands where he helped develop the popular NutriBullet. The easy and compact push-top blender would eventually evolve into even more sophisticated models like the 1000-watt and 1700-watt . At the peak of the bullet blender craze, the company was shipping as many as 100,000 machines a week, according to Sapire.

Sapire went on to sell his share of Capital, which houses all the bullet brands including the original Magic Bullet of nineties infomercial fame. Now, the seasoned marathoner and nutrition fanatic is back in the game with what he calls a "true top-of-class personal blender."

Beast Health is his new company and its first offering, a personal blender and hydration system called the B10 looks and feels like the sort of blender you might expect if Apple started creating countertop appliances. But it's not just all style: I got a chance to test out the sleek new blender, and I can attest that the B10 offers some notable improvements over its category counterparts.

What's different about the Beast B10

Here's an overview of the key features and differentiators of the Beast B10 blender.

Build quality: Comparisons to NutriBullet and Nutri Ninja are inevitable, but just from holding the B10 it's clearly heftier and sturdier than most of those other personal blenders. It has a weighty, solid base which I like, but if you're looking for something super portable and lightweight that can fly in and out of the cupboard, know that Beast is a bit more substantial. Its also coated with a fancy matte rubber which is very nice to the tough versus cold hard plastic. It comes in either black, white or grey.

Power: The B10 has a 1,000-watt motor just like most of NutriBullet's premium models. While you can buy small machines with more wattage, this is really about as much oomph as a blender of this size needs.

David Watsky/CNET

Blending cups: The blending cups are ribbed inside -- something Sapire brought to my attention -- which helps break up food and ice faster but also makes it a bit more difficult to get all the blended food out. The cups are really solid too, more than two times thicker than NutriBullet's or Nutri Ninja's. You can feel that but naturally, it also makes them a touch heavier.

The blending jars aren't sloped or bullet-shaped either so they sit very stably on the counter or the floor of yoga class once you take them off the base and pop on a drinking lid. They're also wider and thus not as easy to grip as NutriBullet or Nutri Ninja blending cups which is something that might take getting used to.

David Watsky/CNET

"Leakproof": One of B10's enhancements over other personal blenders is that it is "100% leakproof," according to Sapire, whereas other personal blenders will drip from the cup into the base if overfilled. I had no issues with the B10 leaking but, to be fair, I never had big issues with my NutriBullet leaking either.

Not a push-top: Beast is button operated versus push-top. I don't view that as an advantage or disadvantage but it does make it feel a bit more like a "real" blender.

Price: The B10 is also more expensive, clocking in at $138 for the basic blender package which includes, blender, a 1,000ml blending cup, a drinking lid with carrying cap and a storage lid for saving blends. NutriBullet's cheapest 1,000-watt blender -- -- retails for $90. If you add the B10 hydration bottle it's $168.

What I made and how it went

Caesar salad dressing: For a dressing, you want fine consistency. I threw some raw garlic, kale (for the health of it), an egg, some mayonnaise and spices into the blending jar. In seconds I had a very smooth and creamy caesar dressing. This was the easiest test I gave B10 but it passed with flying colors.

David Watsky/CNET

Roasted veggie dip. Now that I'd tested Beast's basic blending function I wanted to see about more precise control. There's only one button and no settings so you hold to blend and push quickly to pulse. I dropped in a bunch of roasted veggies with some cream cheese and spices and got to pulsing and the B10 did the job well. The pulsing was easy to control and the results were consistent when I unscrewed the jar, which is what I'm looking for when making a dip.

David Watsky/CNET

Smoothies with ice. I decided to make some smoothies next since I'm a daily smoothie drinker and a blender's ability to crush ice is the most important test for me. I dropped in my frozen bananas, frozen açaí, peanut butter and ice and gave it a whirl. The B10 has impressive power and it got me to my desired smoothie consistency in less than 15 seconds, which is about as fast as my big, expensive blender.

CNET / David Watsky

I tried another smoothie and jammed a few more ingredients in, filling the jar almost completely, exactly as Sapire instructed me not to do. The Beast still did pretty well with a packed jar although this time the jar needed a few stop-and-shakes to get the blend back on track

David Watsky/CNET

Water infusion (infusion bottle not included with standard blender). Since I also had the hydration system in my package I tested that too. It's essentially a water bottle with an infusion chamber (as I'm sure you've seen). The idea is to pulse your infusion in the Beast, spoon it into the chamber and fill with water. An infusion water bottle is not new and this one doesn't break the mold, but all went according to plan and it appears to be well made and easy to use.

David Watsky/CNET

My first impression

I like this blender quite a bit. It's designed to be sturdier and heftier than most personal blenders but it's also a bit bigger so I'd probably place it somewhere between a true personal blender and a small full-sized blender. Even though the motor is on par with other blenders and it got me to that creamy smoothie consistency faster than others I've used -- perhaps because of those ribbed jars.

David Watsky/CNET

I also honestly love the aesthetic of the B10 and I'm not afraid to admit it. If you keep your daily smoothie or shake maker up on the counter more often than in the cupboard, it'll definitely attract compliments. It looks and feels expensive and all the lids screw on securely and flush.

Speaking of which, I think the price -- $138 for the blender with drinking and storage caps -- is a fair one. Considering the (that brand's most premium model) retails for $113 on Amazon, I'd personally cough up the extra $25 or so for B10's improvements both in style and substance.