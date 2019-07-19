Hyperreal Luke Skywalker action figure has that Mark Hamill je ne sais quoi

Enlarge Image Hasbro

The newest Star Wars Luke Skywalker action figure, unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con 2019, promises to look super Skywalker-ey with its realistic rubber exterior skin and internal skeletal structure that makes for poses that can be held.

Hasbro's Skywalker joins the toy maker's Star Wars: The Black Series Hyperreal line, which so far includes an 8-inch Darth Vader.

The figures are higher end than the standard figures in the Black Series line, with seamless joints and 28 points of hyper-articulation that allow for a variety of poses.

The Hyperreal line was inspired by the growing popularity of toy photographs on Instagram and the desire to make those pictures look more realistic, the designers have said.

"Stop-motion maquettes were definitely part of what spawned the internal structure," Patrick Schneider, Star Wars senior brand manager, told StarWars.com. "We wanted something was going to not only be posable, but would also hold that pose. So internally, you'll find a full, steel-structured, articulated maquette."

This Luke is based on Mark Hamill's appearance as the character in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The $80 set (that's about £71, AU$114), will be out in the fall of 2020, and will include the figure, 13 accessories and a figure stand. It will be available for preorder on July 20 at 5:30 p.m PT.

Originally published July 19, 2:45 p.m. PT.