Hurricane Hanna slams Texas' southern coast

Hurricane Hanna made landfall Saturday afternoon on Padre Island, just south of Corpus Cristi, Texas, with heavy rain and wind predicted to reach 110 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center warned of its potential to do major damage such as peeling off roofs, bringing down trees and causing power failures. It's also warning of a possible life-threatening storm surge.

Hanna was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane while it churned of the coast of Texas Saturday. It's now the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricanes are never good news, but The New York Times notes that the cities and counties in the path of Hanna were already suffering from a sudden spike in COVID-19.

Hanna is also the first hurricane to hit the southern coastal region of Texas since Hurricane Harvey struck the area in August 2017. That was the worst rainstorm in US history, according to according to CBS News. The 2020 Atlantic season is likely to be one of the most active in recorded history because of abnormally warm water and other climate conditions, CBS added.