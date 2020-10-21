Hulu's The Animaniacs debuts zany new trailer and November release date

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If you've missed the zany '90s cartoon The Animaniacs, you're in luck. Streaming service Hulu announced in 2018 that it made a deal for two new seasons of the series, and now fans finally have a release date of Nov. 20 to look forward to.

The new show features Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko and Dot interacting with a large cast of cartoon friends and enemies, including Pinky and the Brain, who are now trying to take over the world via social media.

In the new trailer, which dropped Wednesday, we see Yakko, Wakko and Dot complaining about reboot culture, then signing a new contract to happily sell out to appear on Hulu.

The trailer includes plenty of hijinks and pop culture references to make up for being gone for 22 years. There are even jokes about anime, mansplaining, Beyonce and quinoa wraps.

In the new reboot, Yakko, Wakko and Dot return to their beloved home (the Warner Bros. water tower) and waste no time in causing chaos as they run loose through the studio trying to catch up on everything they're missed -- including the internet and social media.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Steven Spielberg produced the original animated series and will once again exec-produce now that it's rebooted on Hulu.

The new Animaniacs reboot will have 13 episodes, which will all be released on Hulu on Nov. 20. The second season is expected in 2021.