Hulu March 2020: Every new movie and show coming this month

Welcome to March! This year is chugging along, and this month brings a bunch of great movies and shows fresh to Hulu. Let's jump right in.

Highlights include the premiere of Little Fires Everywhere, starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, coming to screens on March 18. Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. This should be a good one.

We also have the two-episode premiere of Devs, arriving on March 5. From the creator of Ex Machina and Annihilation, Devs focuses on a young software engineer, Lily Chan, who investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.

Check out the full list here:

Available March 1

OK K.O, Let's Be Heroes!: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

The Cooler (2003)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)

Free Willy (1993)archer

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet's Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Skull (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne's World (1993)

Kinsey (2004)

Notes on a Scandal (2005)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Available March 3

Breeders: Series Premiere (FX)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Available March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

Available March 5

Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Dave: Series Premiere (FX)

Available March 6

HIllary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Knives and Skin (2019)

Available March 7

The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere (FX)

Available March 9

Monos (2019)

Available March 11

Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 13

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Available March 14

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17 (E!)

Available March 15

4 Lovers (2013)

Always Shine (2016)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

Available March 17

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B (Funimation)

Available March 18

Little Fires Everywhere: Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available March 19

Motherland: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Available March 20

Big Time Adolescence (2020)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)



Available March 23

After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Available March 26

Brown Girl Begins (2018)

Available March 27

Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available March 28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available March 29

Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

Available March 30

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)

Santee (1975)

Available March 31

Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Pawparazzi (2019)

*The following are available with the Starz premium add-on:

21 Jump Street (2012) (3/31)

A Simple Plan (1998) (3/13)

American Heist (2014) (3/1)

Anger Management (2003) (3/1)

Beirut (2018) (3/13)

The Butterfly Effect (2004) (3/6)

Chaos Theory (2008) (3/1)

The Cold Light of Day (2012) (3/6)

Colors (1988) (3/1)

Conan the Barbarian (1982) (3/2)

Conan the Destroyer (1984) (3/2)

Coraline (2009) (3/16)

Daddy Day Care (2003) (3/13)

The Fly (1986) (3/1)

High Noon (1952) (3/1)

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) (3/1)

Imperium (2016) (3/31)

Into the Grizzly Maze (2015) (3/1)

The Jackal (1997) (3/13)

Land of the Lost (2009) (3/16)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006) (3/31)

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) (3/1)

Money Train (1995) (3/1)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) (3/27)

Primal Fear (1996) (3/13)

Rent (2005) (3/1)

Secretary (2002) (3/1)

The Spirit (2008) (3/13)

Still Waiting… (2009) (3/23)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (1986) (3/1)

Uptown Girls (2003) (3/1)

Waiting (2005) (3/23)

Wayne's World (1992) (3/13)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) (3/1)

Young Frankenstein (1974) (3/13)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

Westworld: Season 3 Premiere (3/15)

The Plot Against America: Series Premiere (3/16)

*The following are available with the Showtime premium add-on:

Black Monday: Season 2 Premiere (3/15)