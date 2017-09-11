Superheroes have always shouldered the heavy burden of how to best use their powers for the greater good. Luckily, many of them could rely on comic book editor and writer Len Wein to bring out their best.

Sadly, the superhero behind the scenes died on Sept. 10 at the age of 69. He leaves behind a legacy of work that deeply affected anyone who picked up a comic book in the last 50 years.

Wein started in comics in 1968, working on DC Comics' Teen Titans. In the early 1970s, he co-created the antiheroes Wolverine and Swamp Thing for Marvel and DC Comics respectively.

DC mourns the passing of @LenWein, dear friend & longtime contributor. Our condolences to his family & friends. https://t.co/hUZeRuK1AJ pic.twitter.com/tbXr7YYKhQ — DC (@DCComics) September 10, 2017

He also had a hand in reviving the X-Men series, creating characters such as Storm, Nightcrawler and Colossus. On top of that, he edited The Teen Titans and The Watchmen, co-created the Human Target character and penned numerous Star Trek comic books.

"Len Wein was one of the most welcoming people and legends in comics from the moment I joined DC eight years ago," Diane Nelson, DC Entertainment president, posted on the official DC Comics blog on Sunday. "He wrote or edited almost every major DC character -- there's hardly a facet of DC's world that Len didn't touch. I, DC and the industry will miss him and his talent very much."

"Not every writer can be a good editor," Geoff Johns, president and chief creative officer of DC Entertainment added. "But Len deserves equal credit for both talents. He helped to revitalize the entire DC Universe."

Wein started out as a comic book fan in the 1960s, but after a tour of the DC Comics offices he was soon hired and put to work creating some of the most beloved characters in comic book history. He also has the rare honor of being an important figure at both DC Comics and Marvel, rivals in the comic book, TV and movie industries.

"Len was one of the first fans to go pro, but he never lost the sensibility of a fan in all of his years in the industry," Tom Brevoort, Marvel senior vice president and executive editor posted on the official Marvel blog. "There was more calling to Len's work than job -- you could tell that he was just having the best time coming up with all of this crazy nonsense. He was also a sweetheart as a person, among the best-regarded creators of his time. His many creations -- in particular but not limited to the All-New, All-Different X-Men -- go without saying.

"I'd hazard a guess that no other creator of his era had originated or co-originated more characters and concepts that would later be turned into media projects. Heck, even the Human Target has had two (TWO!) TV series!" Brevoort added.

In addition to his work in comics, Wein also penned episodes of animated series "Spider-Man," "X-Men," "The Superhero Squad Show" and "Batman: The Animated Series."

Blessed to have known Len Wein. I first met him in 2008. I told him - from his heart, mind & hands came the greatest character in comics. pic.twitter.com/cFqL1uy0JV — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 11, 2017

Actor Hugh Jackman -- who's portrayed Wolverine in nine movies since 2000, including the most recent film "Logan" -- paid tribute to Wein on social media.

"Blessed to have known Len Wein. I first met him in 2008. I told him -- from his heart, mind & hands came the greatest character in comics," Jackman tweeted on Sunday.

"The Avengers" director Joss Whedon gave Wein props on Twitter for helping to kick-start "the modern comic book era with its most powerful metaphor."

Co-created Wolverine & the new X-men. Co-kickstarted the modern comic book era with its most powerful metaphor. And more. RIP Len Wein. pic.twitter.com/TSiWChvfdI — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 10, 2017

More celebrities and comic book royalty offered their thoughts on how Wein influenced their work in storytelling.

R.I.P. to comic book legend LEN WEIN, co-creator of not only Wolverine but also one of my favorite characters of all time, the Swamp Thing. — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 11, 2017

Len Wein, co-creator of WOLVERINE and SWAMP THING & more responsible for the x-men you love than he gets credit for. Thank you. #RIP — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) September 10, 2017

Len Wein. He wrote Swamp Thing, Phantom Stranger, & my favourite Batman stories. He showed 12 year old me that comics could be literature. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 10, 2017

RIP the great #LenWein. He co-created Wolverine & Swamp Thing, both of which gave me a living as a writer & endless pleasure as a reader. — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) September 10, 2017

Farewell to Len Wein. I devoured his runs of Swamp Thing, Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Incredible Hulk and Marvel Team-Up in the 70s. — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) September 10, 2017

Len Wein is gone. Everytime I got to hang out with him, his smile lit the room. He lives in my memory in my cabana at Convergence. RIP pic.twitter.com/owVAiR1j8K — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) September 10, 2017

An epic loss. My soul is crushed. What an amazing, talented, loving human. I will miss him until the end of my days. #RIPLenWein — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) September 10, 2017

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.