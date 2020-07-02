Play Hue, a colorful $15 puzzle adventure platform game, for free

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic had planned to release a pair of free games, but appears to have changed course at the last minute, putting just one game in the weekly free bin. But I'm not complaining. We still get a great little indie title from 2016. Hue is a platformer in which you solve puzzles by manipulating the colors of the world around you. It's a clever concept, and it's a ton of fun to play. And of course, .

The basic concept: You wear a ring that lets you change the background color of your world, and when you pick the same color as an obstacle, it disappears. It sounds simple, and it is, at least when you only have a couple of colors to worry about early in the game. But as your palette increases, so do the challenges. You'll need to react fast to threats, and often change colors midjump to create platforms to land on or to destroy inbound obstacles. You even get a form of bullet time that allows the action to slow down enough that you can survive.

It's available for both Windows and Mac (a few Mac users mentioned to me recently that they don't feel any love from Epic, but here you go, guys!) and you can download this for keeps anytime between now and Thursday, July 9.

