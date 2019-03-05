Huawei reportedly calls for international cybersecurity standards

Huawei reportedly wants everyone on the same page about cybersecurity.
At the opening of a cybersecurity center in Brussels on Tuesday, Huawei Chairman Ken Hu urged governments, regulators and the telecom industry to create a common set of cybersecurity standards, according to Reuters. The Chinese telecom company's center reportedly lets customers and governments test its source code, software and products.
"The fact is that both the public and private sectors lack a basic common understanding of this issue," Hu said, according to Reuters. "As a result, different stakeholders have different expectations and there is no alignment of responsibilities."
That's just part of a complicated picture. Huawei has come under scrutiny because of worries that it could be a security risk given its ties to the Chinese government. International tensions were heightened in December with the arrest of CFO Meng Wanzhou over alleged violations of Iran sanctions. Canada on Friday granted the US' request to extradite Meng.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in February that the US won't partner with countries that use Huawei's technology because they would pose security threats.
Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
