Extradition hearing for Huawei CFO gets go-ahead from Canada

Ramon Costa/Getty Images

Should Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou be extradited to the US? Canada can now move forward with a hearing on that question, the country's justice department said Friday.

"The decision follows a thorough and diligent review of the evidence in this case," the Department of Justice Canada said in a release. "The Department is satisfied that the requirements set out by the Extradition Act for the issuance of an Authority to Proceed have been met and there is sufficient evidence to be put before an extradition judge for decision."

This comes after the United States in January formally requested the extradition of Meng from Canada. She was arrested in December over alleged violations of Iran sanctions. Meng was then released on bail. China had demanded that the US drop its request.

The British Columbia Supreme Court has scheduled an appearance date for March 6 at 10 a.m. PT to confirm an Authority to Proceed and to schedule the extradition hearing. Meng, who's also the daughter of Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei, will remain on bail.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.