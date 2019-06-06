CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei reportedly agrees to develop 5G in Russia

It'll work on next generation cellular networks with telecom MTS.

RUSSIA-CHINA-DIPLOMACY

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin applaud as Huawei Chairman Guo Ping and MTS boss Alexei Kornya agree to develop 5G in Russia.

 Maxim Shipenkov / AFP/ Getty Images

Huawei's apparently inked a deal to help with Russia's 5G network.

The embattled Chinese telecom will work with Russian counterpart MTS to develop the country's next generation cellular network over the next year, BBC reported Thursday.

It was agreed just as Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off a three-day visit to Russia, the report noted, and comes as Huawei faces serious pressure from Western countries.

Neither Huawei nor MTS immediately responded to requests for comment.

