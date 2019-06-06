Huawei reportedly agrees to develop 5G in Russia

Maxim Shipenkov / AFP/ Getty Images

Huawei's apparently inked a deal to help with Russia's 5G network.

The embattled Chinese telecom will work with Russian counterpart MTS to develop the country's next generation cellular network over the next year, BBC reported Thursday.

It was agreed just as Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off a three-day visit to Russia, the report noted, and comes as Huawei faces serious pressure from Western countries.

Neither Huawei nor MTS immediately responded to requests for comment.