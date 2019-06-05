Huawei chairman says company would sign 'no-spy' deal with US

Angela Lang/CNET

A Huawei boss expressed willingness to sign a "no-spy agreement" with the US in the wake of the Trump administration's effective ban on the Chinese company.

Chairman Liang Hua told US journalists it'd sign such an agreement, but reckoned there isn't an opportunity in the current climate, according to NPR.

"But since the U.S. has not bought from us, is not buying from us, and might not buy from us in the future, I don't know if there is such an opportunity to sign such an agreement," Liang said.

He also suggested that President Donald Trump overstepped when he signed the executive order stopping the company from using US-made technology on May 15.

"It is inappropriate to use political means to disrupt an industry," the Huawei chairman said.

Trump's move followed years of allegations that Huawei is linked to the Chinese government.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

