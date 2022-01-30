How to watch The Batman: Will it be on HBO Max?

Warner Bros.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), is still a little while off release. But if you're champing at the bit to see Robert Pattinson's take on the caped crusader, let's dive into all the big details on how to watch it.

When does The Batman come out?

The Batman exclusively hits theaters in the US and the UK on March 4, 2022 and March 3 in Australia.

If you heard about the movie coming out earlier, that's because it was originally scheduled to hit theaters last June.

Will The Batman hit HBO Max?

Yes, The Batman will be available for streaming on HBO Max, but not until 45 days after its theatrical release date.

What happened to Warner Bros.' controversial "day-and-date" release plan? Last year, theater companies struck a deal with Warner Bros. to show the studio's 2022 slate on the big screen for a 45-day window.

When do tickets go on sale?

Very soon, so get ready!

Tickets go on sale starting Feb. 10. That gives you a month to nab your spot.

He can’t stop what’s coming. Get tickets for #TheBatman starting February 10, only in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/9qnJIMKMoc — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 30, 2022

What's The Batman's runtime?

Definitely go to the bathroom before settling in for this one.

The Batman's runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes. That makes it the third longest superhero movie ever, behind Avengers: Endgame and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

What's The Batman about?

Here's Warner Bros.' official synopsis:

"In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he's hunting."

Who's in the cast?

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman



Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler



Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon



John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth



Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin



Trailers: 'I'm vengeance'

The Main Trailer for The Batman arrived last October.

The December trailer, titled The Bat and The Cat:

The Funeral Scene, released in January: