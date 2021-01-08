How to watch CNET's livestream on the first day of CES 2021

Jason Hiner/CNET

CES

If you usually spend part of your January following CES to discover what the year will bring in technology and gadgets, don't worry about the 2021 show's all-virtual format. No, the industry isn't flocking to Las Vegas this year, but the show will go on and CNET will still find the most fascinating new products and bring you the most important stories and trends.

To experience CES 2021 for yourself, you only need to watch CNET's livestream. We'll be broadcasting all day on Monday, Jan. 11, when the show opens and getting an achingly early start. Follow along for press conferences, product reveals, a CES keynote presentation and expert commentary from our editors and hosts. Of course, we won't have a CNET stage, but the members of our team will join you from their home stages around the country.

Here's our schedule for Monday, Jan. 11 (all events are listed in Pacific Time). To see it all, go to CNET.com/ces.

4:30 a.m. -- Livestream begins!

4:45 a.m. -- CNET's hosts welcome you to CES 2021.

6:00 a.m. -- Samsung press conference (note that Samsung's reveal of its Galaxy S21 phone will happen Thursday, Jan. 14, at a separate Unpacked event, which CNET will be all over).

7:00 a.m. -- Panasonic press conference.

8:00 a.m. -- TCL press conference.

9:00 a.m. -- Kohler press conference.

10:00 a.m. -- Intel press conference.

11:00 a.m. -- Indy Autonomous Challenge.

12 noon -- Caterpillar press conference.

1:00 p.m. -- Schneider Electric.

2:00 p.m. -- Sony press conference.

3:00 p.m. -- CNET's Roger Cheng, Jason Hiner and Claire Reilly discuss CES so far, during our editors roundtable.

3:30 p.m. -- CES keynote address with Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.

4:30 p.m. -- That's it for today! Join us tomorrow, Jan. 12, for CES Day 2.