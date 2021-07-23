How to rewatch the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Carl Court/Getty Images

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is over. It featured pageantry, that oiled up guy who always turns up and... video game soundtracks?

Full list of video game music playing for the Parade of Nations, including Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Monster Hunter, Kingdom Hearts, Chrono Trigger, Ace Combat, Sonic the Hedgehog, NieR, Soul Caliber, and more

Don't worry if you didn't miss it, it's easy enough to rewatch.

How to rewatch the opening ceremony

NBC is re-broadcasting the event at 7:30 p.m. EDT (4:30 p.m. PDT).

In addition the Opening Ceremony and the replay will also stream in 4K HDR on two services, FuboTV and YouTube TV. See below for details.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue plan includes NBC, but only in 11 major markets. Unless you live in one of those markets, you won't be able to stream NBC live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review. To watch in 4K HDR you'll need to subscribe to be signed up for the company's new 4K option that costs an extra $20 per month on top of the $65 regular monthly rate -- although there's a 30-day free trial that's long enough to last through the entire Olympics. The 4K feed isn't available in every market however; here's the full list.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 per month and includes the five NBC channels. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review. Unlike YouTube TV, Fubo's 4K coverage of the Olympics doesn't cost anything extra. Unfortunately it's only available in five markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Boston.

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month package includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. Peacock won't show the Opening Ceremonies live but you'll be able to watch the replay on either of the Premium plans. Read our Peacock review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials (except Peacock, which just has a free tier), and all allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

In the UK

In the UK the BBC and Eurosport have the rights to the Tokyo Olympics. It was broadcast live on BBC One and available to stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Now it's over, you'll be able to catch up on iPlayer.

In Australia

Much like in the UK, the Tokyo Olympics is available to watch on free to air TV. The opening ceremony will be available to rewatch via the 7plus streaming service.

How to watch other international broadcasts

Want to watch the Olympics via a streaming service from another country, or in another language? Try a VPN to change your IP address. See the best VPNs currently recommended by CNET editors.