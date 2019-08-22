How to livestream D23 expo: Disney, Marvel panel schedule

Disney

The Mouse House is opening its doors! Disney's D23 Expo kicks off Friday, Aug. 23 in Anaheim with its annual fan event divulging news about Disney and all its properties. Sadly it's sold out, but the good news is Disney is livestreaming several of its panels.

We're most excited about the Disney Legends Ceremony, which will see Robert Downey Jr. and 2019's The Lion King director Jon Favreau among others inducted into Disney's hall of fame.

While Disney won't be livestreaming the massive Disney Plus showcase, CNET will be in the hall updating you on anything from Marvel Studios news and Frozen 2 footage, to probable trailers for The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. So keep an eye out! Head here for some of our early predictions on what we might see at D23.

Check out how to tune in to the D23 livestreams below.

Panel times

Friday, Aug. 23

Disney Legends Ceremony -- 10:30 a.m PT

Behind the Art of Disney Costuming -- 4 p.m. PT

Saturday, Aug. 24

Women of Impact: Meet the Nat Geo Explorers Changing the World -- 10 a.m. PT

Marvel Comics: Marvel's 80th Anniversary -- 5:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Aug. 25

Heroines of the Disney Galaxies Presented by BoxLunch -- 10 a.m. PT

The Art of Disney Storytelling -- 3 p.m. PT

Where to stream

Hit up Disney's streaming page here.

Other panels

Not to dangle fruit you can't have, but here are a few noteworthy panels Disney won't be livestreaming (stay tuned to social media and CNET around those times for whatever big announcements come out):

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, Episode 2 first look : Friday, 2 p.m. PT



: Friday, 2 p.m. PT Disney Plus showcase : Friday, 3:30 p.m. PT

: Friday, 3:30 p.m. PT Behind the scenes with Walt Disney Studios : Saturday, 10 a.m. PT

: Saturday, 10 a.m. PT "Secret Walt Disney Company Project" panel : Saturday, 1:30 p.m. PT



: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. PT Marvel Comics 80th anniversary : Saturday, 5:30 p.m. PT

: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. PT Sneak peek at Disney Parks, experiences and products: Sunday, 10:30 a.m. PT

D23 Expo runs from Friday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 25 in Anaheim, California.