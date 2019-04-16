How to donate to Notre Dame Cathedral relief efforts

Stephanie De Sakutin/ Getty Images

Efforts to rebuild Notre Dame are underway after a devastating fire ravaged the Paris landmark on Monday. The historic cathedral burned for nine hours before firefighters contained the flames, and the devastation included the loss of the cathedral's iconic spire and part of the roof. On Tuesday, French President Notre Dame.

When tragedy strikes, it might seem overwhelming, especially if you're an ocean away. Here are a few places to get you started if you're interested in being a part of rebuilding the cathedral.

Charities and nonprofits

Fondation du Patrimoine has collected almost 4 million euros internationally for the Notre Dame Cathedral. Donations can be made once or monthly by credit card, check or bank transfer. The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving historical and cultural sites in France.

The Friends of Notre Dame is a 501c3 public charity. Donations to Notre Dame's restoration can be made by credit card, through PayPal, or by sending a check to the address on the website. The charity has broken up its budget into long-term, intermediate and urgent needs for the cathedral. Urgent needs include restoring the fallen spire, the collapsed roof and the sacristy.

The Basilica of the National Shrine, also known as America's Catholic Church, is collecting donations online and prayer requests in the wake of Monday's fire at the cathedral. The National Shrine encouraged the world to unite and rebuild the cathedral that has served as a place of worship for eight centuries.

The French Heritage Society, a 501c3 public charity, established a fund on Monday to collect donations for the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral. You can donate online with a credit or debit card, with PayPal, send checks in the mail, or donate over the phone by contacting Benjamin Wells at the FHS Programs Membership Office, at (212) 759-6846, ext. 201. Donations are tax deductible under US law and eligible for deduction under French law.

Dozens of GoFundMe campaigns have cropped up around the world to help rebuild Notre Dame. While you can donate to these, be aware that they're unofficial fundraisers. It's important to always research organizations to make sure they're reputable.

Who else is helping

In addition to Macron promising to launch an immediate fundraising campaign, French philanthropists pledged donations totaling 700 million euros to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral.

Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH; François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering; and L'Oreal's Bettencourt Meyers family promised a combined 500 million euros on Tuesday. Apple CEO Tim Cook also tweeted that his company would pledge funds.

We are heartbroken for the French people and those around the world for whom Notre Dame is a symbol of hope. Relieved that everyone is safe. Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts to help restore Notre Dame’s precious heritage for future generations.🇫🇷 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 16, 2019