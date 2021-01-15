How to buy the Nintendo Switch: Get the latest restock news for Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Nintendo

Through much of last year, Nintendo struggled to keep up with demand for its venerable little Switch (and Switch Lite, for that matter). But now that we're clear of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it looks like inventory is finally able to satisfy demand once again -- the Switch is in stock at most major retailers at its regular $300 price tag. It's refreshing to go to a product page and be able to actually complete the checkout process on a console, amirite?

That said, if you saw one of the snazzy bundles over the holidays and were hoping to buy one of them now -- like the Mario Kart or Fortnite-themed Switch bundles -- you're almost certainly out of luck, at least until the next holiday season rolls around. It appears that the late 2020 Switch bundles were limited-time offers.

Want to snag a Switch for yourself? It doesn't matter if you've been wanting one since they were sold out through most of 2020 or you're just getting one to fill the PS5-shaped hole in your soul. Either way, scroll down -- we'll update this story often so you can see at a glance where the Switch is in stock to save you some fruitless clicking.

Nintendo Switch in stock right now

Amazon



Best Buy

Update: There are currently no Nintendo Switch consoles available for online purchase for $300 at Best Buy.

GameStop



Out of stock

