House of Cards' final season debuts Nov. 2 on Netflix

The Robin Wright-led final season of House of Cards will debut on Nov. 2.

The show's Twitter account announced the date Tuesday, showing Wright's Claire Underwood sitting atop what looks like the Lincoln Memorial. The throne is the same as the one she sits on in a July 4 tweet from the show's account, in which Underwood wished a "Happy Independence Day... to me."

The show's final season is the first without Kevin Spacey, with whom Netflix parted ways following allegations of sexual advances against Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp and others who later came forward.

Netflix resumed production of the series without the former star, and will (spoiler alert) pick up with Claire now serving as the president.