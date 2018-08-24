House GOP gives Twitter's Jack Dorsey a deadline, says report

SOPA Images

House Republicans have reportedly given Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey until the close of business Friday to decide on testifying.

Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee want Dorsey to testify before them about Russian interference in US elections on Sept. 5, according to Axios.

This is the same day Dorsey and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, are expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The House committee has given Dorsey the option of voluntarily testifying on Sept. 5 or Sept. 24, or face a subpoena forcing him to do so, Axios reported on Friday.

Twitter declined comment.

The social media company faces criticism from Republicans after President Donald Trump tweeted that social media firms discriminate against conservatives last Saturday. Dorsey explained Twitter's approach to policing its service the following day.

Other tech companies, including Facebook and Google, are also facing pressure to provide Congress with answers about election interference. Sen. Richard Burr on Thursday rejected an offer from Google's senior vice president of global affairs, Kent Walker, to testify before the Intelligence Committee.

"I told them I wasn't accepting the senior vice president," Burr, who's the committee's chairman, told The Washington Post.

