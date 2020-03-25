Hospital uses VR to show how coronavirus impacts the lungs

George Washington University Hospital

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

George Washington University Hospital doctors saw their first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in March. Now, they are using VR technology to see into the patient's lungs, the hospital demonstrated in a video posted to YouTube last week.

In the simulation, you can see healthy lung tissue in blue, and the virus-infected lung tissue that has spread in yellow.

"There is such a stark contrast between the virus-infected abnormal lung and the more healthy, adjacent lung tissue," Dr. Keith Mortman, chief of thoracic surgery at GW Hospital, said in an interview for the hospital's podcast, HealthCast. "And it's such a contrast that you do not need an MD after your name to understand these images... the damage we're seeing is not isolated to any one part of the lung. This is severe damage to both lungs diffusely."

Mortman said he was particularly concerned with the possibility of long-term lung damage to those who survive COVID-19.

Check out the video below. And for more on the coronavirus pandemic, check out COVID-19: Everything you need to know to stay healthy and entertained while stuck at home.