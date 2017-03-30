YouTubers tame 'Fantastic Beasts' with a savage Honest Trailer

For those of us Potterheads in need of a magic fix, last year's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" was a perfect mix of wand-waving wizards and bizarre creatures.

But after watching the latest parody video from Honest Trailers, fans might be getting a reality check in that magizoologist Newton "Newt" Scamander played by actor Eddie Redmayne wasn't as innocent as he looked.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Honest Trailers takes a closer look at the quirky characters and unusual plot in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

The video skewers the supernatural setting of 1920s-era New York where Scamander chases down his collection of creatures that accidentally escape his briefcase.

The narrator remarks that Scamander "may not be charming; he may not be popular; but he is willing to lie to save his Pokemon at the cost of human lives." Scamander yells as he's being arrested that his creatures aren't dangers, but a montage of clips reminds us of all the times his creatures attack humans and destroy buildings. OK, maybe they're a little dangerous. But they're so cute!

The parody trailer also calls out Redmayne's tendency to play "whisper mumblers" in films, while complimenting actor Dan Fogler on being "a Muggle who steals the show just by reacting to stuff."

Watch the video to see the Honest Trailers gang joke their way through "a movie based on a real fake textbook based on a fake real textbook briefly mentioned in two real Harry Potter books."

