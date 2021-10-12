Home Sweet Home Alone trailer reboots the mayhem for Disney Plus

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals -- here's the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone.

Rebooting the much-loved 1990s kids' comedy, Home Sweet Home Alone premieres November 12, 2021 exclusively on the Disney streaming service. The new version stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell. It's written by Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, based on the 1990 film written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus (which already had a bunch of sequels, but you've probably only seen the first two.)

Replacing original star Macauley Culkin this time is Archie Yates (from JoJo Rabbit) as mischievous Max Mercer, a resourceful young boy left behind to defend a family home from a married couple (Kemper and Delaney) attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom.

Even if Culkin's Kevin isn't back, according to the trailer at least one of the McAllister family shows up for the new film. Devin Ratray is a grown-up Buzz in police uniform.