Pinch me, I'm dreaming. For a limited time (and while licenses last, I'm guessing), Epic Games is giving away six Batman games for PC. And not just crummy junk from the 80s or something; these are top-rated titles from the Arkham and LEGO Batman collections. In fact, they have a combined retail value of $120.

The games come in two bundles; you'll have to "purchase" them separately. To do so, you need an Epic Games account; it's free to sign up for one. To actually play the games, you'll need the Epic client software, also free.

Here's the list of included titles:

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Knight

LEGO Batman

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

The Arkham games are definitely for grown-ups, offering dark, moody themes and blistering combat. They're all top-rated titles. As for the LEGO games, they're bloodless, puzzle-oriented delights -- ostensibly for kids, but plenty fun for adults as well.

My advice: Grab these while you can, before the internet melts and the licenses are gone. It's the single best game giveaway I've ever seen.

