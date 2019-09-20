Pinch me, I'm dreaming. For a limited time (and while licenses last, I'm guessing), Epic Games is giving away six Batman games for PC. And not just crummy junk from the 80s or something; these are top-rated titles from the Arkham and LEGO Batman collections. In fact, they have a combined retail value of $120.
The games come in two bundles; you'll have to "purchase" them separately. To do so, you need an Epic Games account; it's free to sign up for one. To actually play the games, you'll need the Epic client software, also free.
Here's the list of included titles:
- Batman: Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Arkham City
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
The Arkham games are definitely for grown-ups, offering dark, moody themes and blistering combat. They're all top-rated titles. As for the LEGO games, they're bloodless, puzzle-oriented delights -- ostensibly for kids, but plenty fun for adults as well.
My advice: Grab these while you can, before the internet melts and the licenses are gone. It's the single best game giveaway I've ever seen.
