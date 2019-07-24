Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy TV series in works for Hulu

Buena Vista Pictures

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is headed to Hulu with showrunner Carlton Cuse (Lost) and screenwriter Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) running the show, according to Deadline.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy book series follows the space adventures of Englishman Arthur Dent, who tries to save his house from destruction by a city demolition crew, only to discover all of planet Earth is about to be blown up by a race of bureaucratic aliens called the Vogons.

Dent is rescued by an intergalactic alien friend named Ford Prefect, who's writing a traveler's guide to the universe.

Cuse and Fuchs are slated to write and executive produce the proposed series, which will be a modern update of the classic story in development at Hulu via ABC Signature and Cuse' Genre Arts.

Disney, Hulu, Cuse and Fuchs didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Previously, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy book series was made into a 1978 BBC radio series and a 1981 BBC TV show, both of which were popular with British audiences. There was even a 1984 video game by Infocom based on the series.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy movie starring Martin Freeman, Mos Def, Sam Rockwell, Warwick Davis and Zooey Deschanel was released in 2005.