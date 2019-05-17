His Dark Materials teaser plunges HBO back into world of epic fantasy

HBO may be losing Game of Thrones forever on May 19, but the network is coming right back with another fantasy epic saga.

On Friday, HBO released an official teaser for season 1 of His Dark Materials, the upcoming fantasy drama series based on Philip Pullman's classic British trilogy of novels. HBO is co-producer of the series along with BBC One.

The teaser is a little longer than the one we saw back in February, showing a bit more of such stars as James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Dafne Keen and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda. And watch out for that polar bear.

In the trilogy's first book, Northern Lights (published in North America as The Golden Compass), young Lyra (Keen) attempts to save her best friend Roger from the Gobblers, who steal children and bring them to an icy fate. Our explainer has plenty more details.

There's no exact release date yet, but we expect the show later this year.